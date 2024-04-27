Jyothi Sureka registers hat-trick of gold at the Archery World Cup stage 1

World no.3 Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged her third gold in the ongoing Archery World Cup stage 1 in Shanghai, China, on Saturday. In what was a very tight match against Mexican Andrea Becerra, the Indian archer won the tiebreaker after the score got tied at 146-146.

With this win, Jyothi equalled her remarkable performance at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where she won gold in the individual, women's team and mixed team categories.

It was a very close match for Jyothi and after four rounds, she was still trailing by a solitary point, which she recovered in the fifth, tying the score at 146-146.

In the ensuing tie-breaker shoot-off, both archers, astonishingly went nine for nine in their attempts but ultimately, Jyothi prevailed as her arrow was closer to the inner ring.

.@VJSurekha reigns supreme for Team India! 🇮🇳



She wins her third 🥇 at the #ArcheryWorldCup 🏹 Stage 1 in Shanghai!



The archer defeats Mexico's Andrea Becerra in a tie-breaker after the scores were tied 146-146 to win India's 4⃣th gold medal of the competition!#IndianArchery pic.twitter.com/E2vGATfm7e — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) April 27, 2024

The good news for Indians does not just end there. India made a clean sweep of the non-Olympic compound events by winning all the team events.

Jyothi, along with Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur, comprehensively defeated Italy, dropping just four points and winning with a scoreline of 236-225.

The men's compound team did one better and dropped just two points in their matchup against the Dutch, ousting them 238-231.

The clean sweep was complete when the mixed team of Jyothi and Abhishek Verma held off Estonia in a close match that ended 158-157.