Archery
Jyothi Sureka registers hat-trick of gold at the Archery World Cup stage 1
The Asian Games champion lit up Shanghai with a scintillating show as India did a clean sweep of the compound archery events.
World no.3 Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged her third gold in the ongoing Archery World Cup stage 1 in Shanghai, China, on Saturday. In what was a very tight match against Mexican Andrea Becerra, the Indian archer won the tiebreaker after the score got tied at 146-146.
With this win, Jyothi equalled her remarkable performance at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where she won gold in the individual, women's team and mixed team categories.
It was a very close match for Jyothi and after four rounds, she was still trailing by a solitary point, which she recovered in the fifth, tying the score at 146-146.
In the ensuing tie-breaker shoot-off, both archers, astonishingly went nine for nine in their attempts but ultimately, Jyothi prevailed as her arrow was closer to the inner ring.
The good news for Indians does not just end there. India made a clean sweep of the non-Olympic compound events by winning all the team events.
Jyothi, along with Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur, comprehensively defeated Italy, dropping just four points and winning with a scoreline of 236-225.
The men's compound team did one better and dropped just two points in their matchup against the Dutch, ousting them 238-231.
The clean sweep was complete when the mixed team of Jyothi and Abhishek Verma held off Estonia in a close match that ended 158-157.