Jyothi and Rishabh combine to win mixed compound silver at Asian Archery Championships

The Indian compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav have combined to win the silver medal in the mixed compound at the ongoing Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka. The duo fell to a hard-fought 154-155 loss to the pair from South Korea.

The gold medal match started on a tight note, with both the pairs tied at 38-38 at the end of the first four shots. The South Koreans, however, edged ahead in the next sets of four arrows, shooting a perfect 40 compared to Jyothi and Rishabh's 38.

Though the Indians came up with a 39-38 lead in the third set to reduce the deficit down to one point at 115-116, the South Koreans maintained their composure to take the match 155-154 after the fourth set ended in a 39-39 deadlock.









This silver from Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav is India's second medal at this edition of the Asian Archery Championships. Earlier, the men's compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rishabh had clinched the bronze medal.



