Indian women's compound archery team reach final at World Championship
India's women's compund archery team comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha reach final at the World Champinship
India's women's compund archery team beat hosts USA 226 to 225 to reach final at the World Champinship on Wednesday. However the men's team led by seasoned Abhishek Verma lost 235-238 to Austria in the quarter final to exit from the tournament.
The women's team comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha held their nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Proctor. In the men's section, Verma along with Sangam Bisla and Roshab Yadav fought well
