Antalya World Cup: The Indian women’s compound Archery team win gold

The top-ranked Indian compound women’s team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur, won the gold medal in the final of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday.

The Indian trio defeated sixth-ranked Estonia 232-229 in the title clash, achieving a hat-trick of gold medals at the Archery World Cup in 2024. They had previously secured gold medals at the first stage in Shanghai and the second stage in Yecheon earlier this year.

*HISTORY IN TURKEY*



🇮🇳's Compund #Archery🏹queens strike #Gold🥇... Again!#KheloIndia scheme athletes and the trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami clinch their THIRD STRAIGHT World Cup🥇 this 2024



1️⃣Gold medal at the World Cup Stage 1 in… pic.twitter.com/mIHth9j5EM — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 22, 2024

India had a comfortable road to the finals after receiving a bye in the first round. They then defeated El Salvador (235-227) and Turkey (234-227) to face Estonia in the gold medal match.

In the finals, India took a 58-57 lead in the first end and maintained the advantage after both teams scored 57 in the second end. India increased their slender lead to 174-172 after the third end and clinched the gold medal by shooting 58 to Estonia’s 57, winning the final 232-229.

With this victory, the Indian women's team extended their unbeaten streak in the World Cup to 13 games, stretching back to the 2023 Medellin World Cup where they won bronze.



