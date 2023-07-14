New faces in Indian squad for World Archery Championships

There are a host of new names in India's 12-member squad for the 2023 World Archery Championships beginning in Berlin, Germany on July 31.

Recurve archer Ankita Bhakat and compound archers Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam are the only three archers in the 12-member squad who were in the squad at the last World Championships two years ago.

In recurve archery, India will field the trio of Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, and Dhiraj Bommadevara in the men's section. This trio clinched the bronze medal in the World Cup stage 3 by beating China last month.

In the women's section, Ankita Bhakat, whose quarterfinal finish at the 2021 World Championship was the best by any recurve archer last time around, will be joined by Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur.

India had not won any medals in recurve archery last time, but there had been joy in compound archery.

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Vennam, who have been the leading compound archers in recent years, will be leading the compound teams. Prathamesh Jawkar and Ojas Deotale will compete alongside Abhishek, while U18 world champion Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur will compete alongside Jyothi.

Last time around, Indian compound archers had won three silver medals - in the women’s team, the mixed team and women’s individual events. Jyothi Vennam had been part of all medal-winning feats.

India squad for 2023 World Archery Championship

Men’s Team: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke

Women’s Team: Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjret Kaur

Compound Men’s Team: Abhisek Verma, Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Deotale

Compound Women’s Team: Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur