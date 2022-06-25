Indian pair of Abhishek and Jyothi wins first Gold at Archery World Cup 2022

The Compound mixed pair of Indian archers Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated France in the finals of the Compound Mixed team event to claim India's first gold in the Archery World Cup in Paris.

They defeated the fifth-seed French pair of Sophie Dodemont & Jean Philippe Boulch by the score of 152-149. In a closely fought final, the Indian pair won the first round with a score of 40-37 but they lost the second round 38-36.

The third round was a tie with the Indian pair going into the final round with a lead of just 1 point. While Dodemont & Boulch faltered in the last round, the Indian pair of Verma & Vennam kept their calm to seal the tie with a score of 152-149.

Massive win of India 🇮🇳 on French soil 🥇#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/47LmR6bFE3 — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 25, 2022

The pair of Verma and Jyothi defeated Estonia's Robin Jaatma and Lisell Jaatma 156-151 in a lopsided semi-final yesterday.



This is the first medal for India in this world cup with one more confirmed as Deepika Kumari-led recurve women's will fight for the gold tomorrow.

India has more hopes for a medal today as Jyothi will play the semi-finals of Individual Compound later in the day.