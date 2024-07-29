Olympics 2024: Indian men's archery team knocked out in quarters

The poor show of the Indian archery contingent continued as the Indian men's team was knocked out in the quarter-final after losing to Turkiye on Monday.

In the men's team event, the Indian team comprising Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Pravin Jadhav was seeded third after the ranking round and got a bye in the first round.

In the quarter-finals, India was facing World Championship medalist Turkiye consisting of Mete Gazoz. Berkim Tumer, and Abdullah Yildirmis.

India lost 2-6 to Turkiye winning just one set out of the four.

#Archery | Disappointment continues in Indian Archery. The Men's Team bows out in QFs 💔



A nervous 7⃣ by the debutant in the final arrow.



Set Score: 2-6 #OlympicGames #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/chGwY1kkrU — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2024

Led by Tokyo Olympic champion Mete Gazoz, Turkey was consistent with the shooting part and never shot an arrow that was less than 9.



On the other hand, Indian archers went haywire with their shots and shot as low as seven.

Indian women's team suffered the same fate when they lost to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. It has been a poor outing from both the Indian teams.

The archers will now feature in individual events with all six Indian archers featuring in the elimination round. They will hope to salvage something from the Olympic campaign that has been extremely poor till now.