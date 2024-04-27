Archery World Cup Stage 1: Indian archers win 3 gold to clean sweep compound team events

Indian compound archers registered a hat-trick of gold medals to clean sweep the team events at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Saturday.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur opened India's account with a gold medal as the trio defeated Italy 236-225.

The women's team, who qualified as the top seed, dropped just four points from 24 arrows to down sixth-seeded Italy.

Following suit was the Indian men's team, with Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge missing just two points to get the better of the Netherlands' Mike Schloesser, Sil Pater and Stef Willems 238-231.

The men's team, who qualified as the fourth seed, put up a near-flawless show to defeat their Dutch opponents.



They began with a perfect round of 60 and dropped just two points in the next two ends, before sealing the contest with another perfect 60 in the final set of six arrows.

The mixed team completed the sweep when the second-seeded Jyothi and Abhishek warded off a late resurgence from their Estonian rivals -- Lisell Jaatma and Robin Jaatma -- to win 158-157 in a thrilling finish.

This was a double gold medal for the reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi and Abhishek.

Jyothi and Priyansh are also in the hunt for an individual gold and will play their knockout matches later in the day.