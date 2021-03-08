Indian archery team selected for Tokyo Olympics 2021

The Indian recurve archery team was selected on Monday following the final selection trials which concluded in the Army Sports Institute in Pune.



Pravin Jadhav (Services) and Deepika Kumari (Jharkhand) have topped the trials in the men's and women's category. Petroleum Sports Promotion Board's Atanu Das (7.5 points) and Services' Tarundeep Rai (6) finished second and third respectively after Jadhav (8) in the men's team.



Rai had a one-point edge as he was a part of the men's team to earn the Olympics quota. B Dhiraj and Jayanta Talukdar missed by forcing a tie with Rai. Dhiraj also had an impressive outing as he ranked fourth after eight rounds of shooting 36 arrows and won five of the seven round-robin matches.



Deepika maintained her consistency and won nine points and retain the right to compete in the Olympic Games. Ankita Bhakat and Komolika Bari earned the second and third spots in the team. They will also be competing in the final Olympic qualifying tournament to qualify as a team. Deepika is the only woman to have qualified in her individual capacity.