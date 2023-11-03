Archery
Indian archers nominated for 2023 World Archery Awards
Indian archers nominated for the 2023 World Archery Awards include Aditi Gopichand Swami, Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Sheetal Devi with Sergio Pagni representing India in the "Coach" category.
The anticipation and excitement for the 2023 World Archery Awards have soared as the prestigious shortlists for nine distinct categories, including six coveted category trophies, were officially announced. The shortlisted archers and personalities will contend for recognition, with public voting set to commence from November 10 to December 10, 2023. In addition to the six public-voted awards, the distinguished title of "Athlete of the Year" will be adjudged by a panel of eminent journalists.
Last year, Great Britain's archer, Ella Gibson, was honored with the illustrious "Athlete of the Year" accolade. A surprising runner-up in 2022 was Italy's barebow archer, Cinzia Noziglia. Among the other deserving laureates were Olympic Champion An San and world para champion Matt Stutzman.
Among the notable Indian nominees are:
Breakthrough: Aditi Gopichand Swami
Compound Men: Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar
Compound Women: Aditi Gopichand Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam
Para Women: Sheetal Devi
Coach: Sergio Pagni
This year, there are a total of ten award categories up for grabs, encompassing recognition for outstanding performances in various aspects of archery: Overall, breakthrough, coach, judge, recurve men, recurve women, compound men, compound women, para men, para women
Notably, Aditi Gopichand Swami, an exceptional Indian archer, has been nominated in two different categories, reflecting her exceptional contributions to the sport
The winners of the 2023 World Archery Awards will not only earn the distinction but will also receive physical awards. The eagerly awaited announcement of the winners is scheduled for early 2024.