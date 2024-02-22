Indian Archers dominate Asia Cup, secure six final spots

Indian archers stormed into an impressive six finals in the Asia Cup Leg 1, on Thursday. Among the standout performances was former world number one Deepika Kumari's return after 20 months, as she spearheaded India's charge alongside her teammates.

The three-time Olympian, who recently made a comeback after a break due to motherhood, secured the second position behind Simranjeet Kaur in the women's recurve team event qualification. In the subsequent elimination round, the Indian women's recurve team, also comprising Bhajan Kaur, delivered a stellar performance by blanking hosts Iraq. This victory set the stage for a gold medal showdown against Uzbekistan.

The men's recurve team, consisting of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai, also made their mark by defeating the hosts in straight sets. They now eagerly await their final clash against Bangladesh.

In the recurve mixed team event, India continued their dominance by outclassing Syria and Qatar, setting up an exciting final where the duo of Dhiraj and Simranjeet will face Bangladesh in a bid for gold.

Meanwhile, in the men's compound team event, Prathamesh Jawkar, Priyansh, and Kushal Dalal displayed remarkable skill, defeating hosts Iraq 233-223 in the semifinals. This win secured their spot in the final against Iran.

The women's compound team, represented by Aditi Swami, Priya Gurjar, and Parneet Kaur, also showed their mettle by overpowering Afghanistan 234-210 in the semifinals. They are now geared up for a thrilling summit clash against Iran.

Completing India's impressive run, the compound mixed team pair of Jawkar and Aditi emerged victorious against Bangladesh with a score of 157-146 in the semifinals. They are now set to face Iran in what promises to be an exciting final showdown.