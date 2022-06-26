Indian women's recurve team wins silver at Archery World Cup Stage 3

Indian archers Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur lose to Chinese Taipei to settle with the silver medal in the recurve women's team final at Paris Archery World Cup Stage 3 on Sunday.

Chinese Taipei were more consistent in hitting 10s than the Indian trio winning the final in three sets with a score of 5-1. Deepika Kumari, who was appearing in her first World Cup of the season though showed consistency, there were shots that fell to 8s and 7s, which led India to the trail.









The Indian team finished the first set with 53, produced a 56 in the second and ended the round with another 53. Whereas, the Chinese Taipei team shot 56 in all the sets that maintained consistent pressure on India.

