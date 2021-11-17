Compound Men's Team wins first medal for India at Asian Archery Championships 2021

The Indian men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rishabh Yadav won India's first medal at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Bangladesh by beating the hosts in the bronze medal match on Wednesday.



The Indian team was in the lead throughout in the final, having started their event with a series of perfect 10s, to eventually win 235-223. Scorecard:





In the other medal match for Indian archers on the day, the women's compound team of Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Jyothi Surekha went down to Kazakhstan 208-220.



The mixed compound team of Jyothi Surekha and Rishabh Yadav will continue their campaigns on Thursday. They will be up against top seeds South Korea for the gold medal.