Indian women's and men's compound teams win gold at Archery World Cup in Paris

Indian women's compound archery team created history at the World Cup Stage 4 in Paris by winning the country's first ever gold medal in the field.

The women's team, the top seed, featuring Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur, clinched the yellow medal after defeating Mexico 234-233 in the final. It is India's first gold at the World Cup.



Indian Compound Women's team comprising of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur win gold after defeating Mexico 234-233 in the final!

The men's team, seeded fourth, followed it up with another top-of-the-podium finish to fetch the second gold for India at the World Cup. The Indian team comprising Praveen Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma defeated USA 236-232 to secure the gold.

Incidentally, this is the first time the Indian women's and men's compound teams secured the gold medals in the same edition of an Archery World Cup since 2006, when the first edition took place.



With two gold on Saturday, India has taken its medal tally to four.

Following in the women's footsteps, the 🇮🇳Indian Compound Men's Team of Praveen Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma win 🥇 defeating USA 236-232 in the final! 👊

#Archery 🏹 pic.twitter.com/Z6XUEes8l7 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 19, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian men’s and women’s recurve teams won bronze medals to open India’s account at the World Cup.



While the men’s archery team, comprising Tokyo Olympian Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke, defeated Spain 6-2 in the bronze medal match, the women’s team of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur got the better of Mexico in the shoot-off after scores were tied 4-4 at the end of the fourth set. Both both teams missed out on a chance to secure Paris 2024 Olympic berths.

India secures second gold medal on French soil.

Compound archery is not part of the Olympic roaster.

