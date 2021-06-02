Former archers in Bengal to organise vaccination for state's sportspersons

Former Olympian sibling archers Dola and Rahul Banerjee will be organising a COVID-19 vaccination drive for the state's sportspersons at Saltlake on Friday.

Organised under the aegis of Dola and Rahul Banerjee Sports Foundation, the drive aims to provide free jabs to a section of the needy athletes, coaches and support staff.

"We saw our fellow mates Jayant (Talukdar) and Mangal (Singh Champia) contracted the virus recently.

Sportspersons are also vulnerable so we planned to vaccinate them and their family members," Rahul, a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist archer, said.

In the first lot, they hope to vaccinate about 300 people including 100-150 free of cost at the Globsyn Business School, EP Block in Saltlake Sector V.

"This will include former sports persons, coaches, officials and their family members," he said.

The foundation is also running a mini-kitchen for more than a month, providing food to 150 daily wage labourers everyday. Calcutta Alipore Roundtable 12, Calcutta Alipore Ladies Circle 3 and Apollo Hospitals have partnered the foundation in this initiative.