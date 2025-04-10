Archery World Cup Florida: Indian men's compound team win bronze medal

Indian archery contingent opened their account at the first stage of the 2025 Archery World Cup circuit, thanks to a bronze medal in the men's compound team event in Florida, USA, on Wednesday.

The fourth-seeded Indian compound team of Ojas Deotale, Rishabh Yadav, and Abhishek Verma took a dominating victory (230-223) against the third-seeded Denmark in the bronze medal match.

However, the team wasn't satisfied with this medal and wanted to improve the medal color, but after facing a close defeat to Italy (219-219) in the semi-final on the shoot-off (27-29), they failed to reach the final.

They were the only team to compete at the event on the day, as India could not form a compound women's team because three of the team members failed to get the VISA clearance on time.

Dhiraj, Anshika top Indian charts in recurve

The Indian recurve archers, Dhiraj Boomadevara and Anshika Kumari, topped the Indian charts in the ranking round, despite reaching the venue on the final day, citing a VISA clearance issue.

This highlighted a good determination and grit from these archers as they finished ahead of the 6-member Indian recurve team who was already there in the USA, including Deepika Kumari and Atnau Das.

Dhiraj finished in 5th position of the ranking round with scores of 666, while Anshika, on her world cup debut, finished in 11th position of the women's ranking round with scores of 641.

With this, both the archers will also combine to form the Indian recurve mixed team and will compete for the mixed team event at the competition.