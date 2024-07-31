Olympics 2024 Archery: Dhiraj knocked out by close margin, Bhajan progresses

Indian archer Bhajan Kaur entered the pre-quarterfinals of the individual event while the campaign ended for Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat on Tuesday.

18-year-old Bhajan Kaur came up with a brilliant performance as she registered twin victories against Indonesia's Syifa Nurafifah Kamal and Wioleta Myszor of Poland in her opening two rounds.

Fourth seed Dhiraj, on the other hand, ended up on the losing side after coming agonizingly close to the pre-quarters as he lost his round of 32 matches in a shoot-off to Canadian Eric Peters.

Ankita Bhakat also made an early exit after stumbling in the opening round. She went down 4-6 (26-27, 29-26, 28-27, 27-29, 27-28) to Myszor.

In her first game, Kaur took her opening round against the Indonesian 7-3 (27-27, 27-29, 29-27, 27-25, 28-25). She continued her good run and avenged the revenge for Ankita by defeating Wioleta Myszor.



She will take on Diananda Choirunisa in the round of 16 match on Saturday.



Later in the day, Dhiraj began his campaign with a dominant 7-1 (29-29 29-26 29-28 28-26)win over Adam Li of the Czech Republic.

In the round of 32 matches, both Dhiraj and Peters fought toe-to-toe finishing on 5 points after the five sets forcing a shoot-off.

In the shoot-off, both hit in the inner 10-ring but Peters edged out Dhiraj by shooting closer to the centre to take the match 7-6 (27-28 29-28 27-29 30-30 30-29).