Archery World Cup Final: Dhiraj Bommadevara upsets Olympic champion, loses in bronze medal playoff

World no. 15 recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara, 22, upset the Olympic champion Kim Woo-Jin on Monday at the Archery World Cup Final in Hermosillo, Mexico, but lost in the bronze medal playoff.

Dhiraj, who made his debut at the World Cup Final in Mexico, went down 5-6 (9-10) against three-time Olympic medallist and world no. 5 Mauro Nespoli of Italy in the third-place match.

The Indian, however, registered the day's biggest upset when he beat reigning Olympic champion Kim Woo-Jin 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Now this was amazing folks 😍😍😍



Dhiraj Bommadevara stun 2-time Olympic Champion & 9 time World Champion (Individual+Team) Kim Woojin 6-2 in 1st round of Recurve event at prestigious Archery World Cup FINAL.



➡️ However later Dhiraj lost both Semis & Bronze medal matches. pic.twitter.com/iKrgVADMRs — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) September 11, 2023

In the semifinals, Dhiraj lost to eventual gold medallist Lee Woo Seok of South Korea 1-7.



Dhiraj was the lone Indian men's recurve archer at the Archery World Cup Final.

In April, Dhiraj delivered an impressive performance at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 by winning a silver medal with the men's recurve team event and then by claiming a bronze medal in the individual recurve event is a remarkable feat. He claimed two more medals this year.

On Sunday, compound archer Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar, 20, won a silver medal at the Archery World Cup Final after he lost in the shoot-off against Mathias Fullerton of Denmark in Mexico. With this runner-up finish, Prathamesh became only the second Indian male archer to win a silver medal at the World Cup Final.

