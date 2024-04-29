Deepika Kumari reclaims India no. 1 spot, re-inducted to TOPS core group

Former world no. 1 recurve archer Deepika Kumari, on Monday, reclaimed her India no. 1 spot after she won a silver medal at the just-concluded Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai.



Deepika jumped 100 places up to claim the spot as he re-entered the top 40 in the world rankings.

Following her impressive performance in Shanghai, Deepika has also been re-inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group of athletes by the sports ministry.

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved Deepika's re-induction into the TOPS core group during its 133rd meeting.

Deepika missed the entire season last year after she gave birth to a girl child, Vedika, in December 2022.

She made a comeback only recently in the domestic and international circuits.

The 29-year-old also won a medal at the Asia Cup earlier this year.

Meanwhile, archer Mrinal Chauhan has also been included in the TOPS Development group, while Pravin Jadhav has been moved from Development to the Core group and para-powerlifter Ashok has been inducted in TOPS Core group, the statement issued by the ministry added.

Squash players inducted to TOPS Development group

The MOC also inducted squash players Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar to the TOPS Development group, to help them prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Squash was included in the Olympic Games for the first time in October 2023 after the International Olympic Committee's 141st Congress in Mumbai.