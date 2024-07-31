Olympics 2024 Archery: Deepika Kumari reaches pre-quarterfinals

Indian recurve archer, Deepika Kumari, qualified for the pre-quarterfinals in the women's recurve individual category at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Deepika was not at her best but still showed more composure than her opponent to survive an early exit.

She started the individual elimination round with a first-round victory against Reena Parnat of Estonia. However, this was not an easy victory as it took her a shot off to claim the spot in the second round.

Deepika shot a close 9 in the shoot-off and gave a big opportunity to the Estonian archer but she missed it and shot an 8. Hence, Deepika survived the scare and reached the round of 32.

In the second round, Deepika put up a better show against Quinty Roeffen, winning the match 6-2, with the Dutch archer failing to impress with her shots, including a complete miss in the third round.

𝘋𝘦𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘬𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘰 𝘙𝘖16! 🇮🇳🎯💥



Deepika Kumari gets the better of Dutch🇳🇱 archer Quinty Roeffen 6️⃣-2️⃣ keeping her hopes alive in her 4th Games.



A sweet revenge from Deepika for the loss against Netherlands in the team event. 🙌

Deepika will face a tough test in the next round on August 3, with Germany's Michelle Kroppen as her opponent.

Earlier on Tuesday, 18-year-old Bhajan Kaur qualified for the round of 16 in the women's recurve category, marking two Indian presence in the women's recurve category.

On the other hand, the top-seeded Indian archers Dhiraj Boomadevara in the men's section and Ankita Bhakat in the women's category have been knocked out.