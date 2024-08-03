Olympics 2024 Archery: Deepika Kumari faces yet another quarterfinal exit

India's top archer, Deepika Kumari's heartbreaking run continued as she had another quarterfinal exit at the Olympic Games.

She lost her quarterfinal match against the second-seeded South Korean archer Nam Suhyeon at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

She conceded a 4-6 defeat to Nam, marking her exit from the competition. This was another heartbreak for her as she was leading (4-2) at one point but then lost two consecutive sets and the match.

However, she had more tens in the match in comparison to the Korean archer but had a few low shots (6, 7), which dropped the average of the set and eventually led to her exit.

After Deepika's quarterfinal defeat, the Indian archer's journey at the Paris Olympics is over. Hence, the wait for an elusive archery medal for India is now extended for another 4-year Olympic cycle.

Deepika started the day on a high note winning her pre-quarterfinal match against the higher seeded archer.

She took a 6-4 win over Michelle Kroppen of Germany to book her place in the second consecutive quarterfinals at the Olympics.

Deepika crashes out of QF again! 🎯



Same story as Tokyo for Deepika as she's still searching for the elusive medal in Women's Individual Archery.



Heartbreaking as she was leading 4️⃣-2️⃣ at one point.



Score - 4️⃣-6️⃣#Archery #Paris2024 #Olympics https://t.co/5GU0yXpOtx pic.twitter.com/uJ21fRIbh8 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2024

Earlier in the day, the young-18-year-old archer, Bhajan Kaur also suffered an exit in the pre-quarterfinals stage.

She conceded a heartbreaking defeat (5-6) to the Indonesian archer, Diananda Choirunisa, in the match went into shoot-off. Bhajan shot a low 8 in the shoot-off to Diananda's 9.