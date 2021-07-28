Deepika Kumari beats Bhutan's Karma by 6-0 to reach Round of 32 of women's individual archery

India's ace archer Deepika Kumari sails to Round of 32 of the archery women's individual contest of the Tokyo Olympics, after defeating Bhutan's Karma in the Round of 64 by 6-0.

Deepika shot an 8 in the beginning, followed by 9 and another 9, to end set 1 by 26. In set 2, she shot 8, 9, 9 (26). Deepika followed up set 3 by 9,10 and 8.

Karma, Bhutan's first-ever archer at Tokyo Olympics scored 8, 6 and 9 to end at 23 ins set 1. She scored 7, 7, 9 (23) in set 2. In Set 3, Karma shot a 6, followed by 8 and 10

Earlier, archer Pravin Jadhav bowed out in the Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination round succumbing to a 0-6 defeat to USA's world no.1 Ellison Brady. Jadhav had a sensational run at Tokyo Olympics, earlier today, he defeated World No.2 Russian Galsan Bazarchapov in a thumping 6-0 win over three sets in 1/32 Elimination round of the men's individual archery event.

Veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai lost to Itay Shanny of Israel in a tight shoot-off finish for a heartbreaking second-round exit in his last Olympics appearance at the Tokyo Games.



Under windy conditions at the Yumenoshima Park here, both players were locked 5-5 but Shanny, who is 15 years younger to Rai, sealed the match 10-9 with a perfect score in the shoot-off.

The world number 92 Israeli, who had knocked out Japanese team event bronze medallist Muto Hiroki in the first round, was superior to the Indian at the death as he shot three 10s from the final four arrows to sail into the pre-quarterfinals.



