Deepika Kumari cheers for husband Atanu Das as he beats Olympic gold medallist

Indian archer Atanu Das beat London Olympic gold medallist and one of the best archers of out time Korea's Oh-Jinhyek, in a nail-biting shoot off the 1/32 Eliminations of men's individual archery on Thursday. With his win, Atanu marched into the 1/8 elimination rounds of the Tokyo Olympics.

Atanu maintained his composure against the Korean in a battle of nerves, but what caught the audience's attention was his wife, world no. 1 woman archer Deepika Kumari cheering for his husband from the stands.

Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das

Atanu lost Set 1 by 25-26, but a nerve-wracking contest between the two archers followed. After ties in set 2 and set 3, Atanu won set 4 at 27-22. But the fifth set again turned a tie at 28-28. The competition went to the shoot-off, and Das struck success, hitting an arrow of 10 against Hinjyuk's 9.







Throughout the competition, Deepika was seen cheering for Atanu, which ultimately ended in the Indian's favour.





