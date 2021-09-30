Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari misses out on a medal in the individual category

Indian ace female recurve archer Deepika Kumari misses out on a medal in women's individual recurve event as she lost 5-6 to Germany's Michelle Kroppen in the bronze medal match at the Archery World Cup final in Yankton, the USA on Thursday.

In Set 1, Deepika raked up 28 against Kroppen's 30, who earned a lead of 2-0. In the second set, Deepika further trailed 0-4 as Kroppen scored two consecutive 30s against Deepika's 28. In Set 3, Deepika started off with an 8, followed it up by 10, and another 10, but Kroppen tied at 28-28 to give away one point. Into the fourth set, Deepika hit 9, 10, 9, whereas Kroppen hit 9, 10, 8 to make it 3-5 and reaching the fifth set.

In the nail-biting fifth set, Deepika and Kroppen settled at 27-27 to stretch the bronze medal match into the shoot-off.

An intense shoot off unfolded with Kumari faltered by hitting a 6, whereas Kroppen shot 9 to win the medal.

She lost to Elena Osipova of Russia, the double silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, in the semifinals by 2-6 to directly enter into the bronze medal draw.

Earlier, world No.2 Deepika Kumari defeated Olympic team silver medallist Svetlana Gomboeva of Russia 6-4 to enter the recurve women's individual semifinals.

Deepika warded of Svetlana's challenge after they were tied on 1-1 in the. Then the Indian shot 9, 9, 8 against the Russian's 9, 7, 8 to win the second set 26-24 and lead 3-1.

Three 10s fetched Deepika the perfect score as she beat her rival 30-25 to go 5-1 up.

However, Svetlana fought back on the strength of two 10s and a 9 to win the fourth set 29-26 and narrow the margin to 5-3.

Both shared the spoils in the fifth with a 28-28 scoreline. It helped Deepika to win by 6-4 and set up a last-four clash with another Russian, double Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Elena Osipova.

