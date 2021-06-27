Archery: Deepika Kumari wins 3 gold medals in Paris World Cup

Veteran Indian archer Deepika Kumari clinched a gold medal in the Women's individual recurve event at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. This was the 26-year-old's third gold medal today at the Charlety Stadium.



Having entered the final after defeating Ana Vazques of Mexico 6-2, the 26-year-old was at her absolute best during the individual final, beating the Russian Elena Osipova 6-0 in straight sets. Needing a ten pointer to wrap up the final in just three sets, Deepika hit the bullseye to bag her fourth individual gold medal in the Archery World Cup.

Earlier in the day, Deepika had won gold medals with the women's recurve team alongside youngsters Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat. Later, she had also gone on to seize the gold medal in the mixed recurve team event pairing up with her husband, Atanu Das. This was the first time that the husband-wife duo won a gold medal together in their career.

With her gold medal in the individual event at Paris today, Deepika Kumari will move up to number 1 in women's individual in the Archery World Rankings. In fact, she will also enter the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the top-ranked archer in the women's section. Previously, she was ranked number 1 in the world going into the 2012 London Games.