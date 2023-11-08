Asian Archery Championship: Compound women in final, recurve teams miss out Paris quota

Indian Women's Compound team secured their spot in the final of the 2023 Asian Archery Championship in Bangkok on Wednesday. The Men's compound and Women's Recurve teams clinched Bronze medals at the event.

The World Champion trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur continued their impressive performance, advancing to the final with a comfortable 228-217 victory over Thailand in the Semifinals. They will face Chinese Taipei in the final, scheduled for tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM IST.

The Compound Men's team, featuring Priyansh, Prathamesh Fuge, and Abhishek Verma, secured the Bronze medal with a 235-235(29-28) win over Chinese Taipei in the Bronze Medal match. They narrowly missed out on the Gold medal match after a 236-237 defeat to Kazakhstan in the Semifinals.



Recurve teams miss Paris Olympic quota

The Indian Women's Recurve team, consisting of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, and Tisha Punia, missed out on the Paris Olympics quota but managed to secure the Bronze Medal with a 5-1 victory over Chinese Taipei in the Bronze medal match. The Indian team reached the semis after two closely contested 5-4 wins in a shootoff against Kazakhstan in the round of 16 and Thailand in the quarterfinal. In the semis, they lost to the world's No. 1 South Korean women's team with a scoreline of 2-6, missing out on a quota opportunity.

On the other hand, the Men's recurve team, composed of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav, also missed out on both the Paris Quota and a medal, as they lost 4-5 to Kazakhstan in a shootoff in the quarterfinal round.

The Recurve Archers will have a second opportunity to earn a quota for the Paris Olympics, but only individual quotas, not team quotas. They will participate in the Asian Individual Qualifying tournament starting on November 10th at the same venue. Two spots are up for grabs in each of the individual events for men and women, specifically in men's recurve and women's recurve. However, it's important to note that only one quota will be allocated per country.