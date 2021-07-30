Archery
Tokyo Olympics: Archery, Day 8, July 31: Atanu Das set to feature in 1/8 elimination Preview, LIVE stream, when and where to watch
He is the last hope for Indian archery to win a medal but his draw has not made it easy at all
The last man standing and the one who will be hoping to overcome all odds is Indian archer Atanu Das. The hopes of a country that wishes to see its first ever archery medal rest on Atanu. He will aiming to end the Indian archery jinx tomorrow when he takes on Japan's Takaharu Furakawa.
This match is no ordinary fixture as Atanu will be up against a former silver medallist at the London Olympics. Incidentally, Furakawa lost the the final of the 2012 Olympics archery round to Atanu Das's previous opponent, OH Jin-Hyek. This will make for an interesting match-up as both the archers will have top experience against some of the best in the world. Furakawa has already won a bronze medal with the Japanese men's team, and he will aiming to win the gold medal finally as the Japanese veteran has been competing since the 2004 Athens Olympics. Furakawa is gifted with a high mental aptitude and puts it to good use when under pressure. He did this in 2012 and will be under no stress this time as the legend may finally bow out in his final Olympics.
Atanu has been consistent this year and will look to put behind the loss of all the Indian archers in their respective rounds to try and win something this year.