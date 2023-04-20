Log In
Archery

Archery World Cup: Atanu Das finishes fourth in qualification

Atanu Das qualified as the fourth seed and powered India to fourth place in the recurve team standings of the Archery World Cup.

asian games
Atanu Das claimed one of Indian archery's biggest win in the Tokyo Olympics last year, but he has not replicated that form since then. (File Photo/Olympics)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 April 2023 6:26 AM GMT

Two-time Olympian Atanu Das made a good comeback after almost two years as he qualified as the fourth seed and powered India to fourth place in the recurve team standings in Stage 1 of the Archery World Cup in Antalya on Wednesday.

Das finished behind local sensation Mete Gazoz, US veteran Brady Ellison and Li Zhongyuan who bagged the top-three places respectively after scoring 673 points.

He was sidelined after the Tokyo Olympics and his last appearance for India came in the Yankton World Cup Final in September 2021.

B Dhiraj (665 points) was the next best Indian at 15th place, while his veteran Army colleague Tarundeep Rai (662) completed the three-member lineup, taking 23rd place on the leaderboard.

The fourth-place standings earned them a direct place in the pre-quarterfinals where they will face the first-round winners between Japan (seeded 13th) and Switzerland (20th).

India, however, has a tricky road ahead as they are placed in the same half as the USA (fifth seed) and hosts Turkey who is top-seed.

The inexperienced women recurve archers had a forgettable outing in the qualification round as all of them finished outside the top 30.

At 32nd place, 17-year-old debutant Bhajan Kaur was the best among the Indians with her score of 648, which was way below Mexican top-seed Alejandra Valencia's 677.

Simranjeet Kaur (41st) and Ankita Bhakat (46th) were the next-best Indians with scores of 648 and 644 respectively as India bagged 11th place in the team standings.

Indian women's recurve team will begin its campaign against 22nd-seeded Brazil in the draw of 32.

Aditi Jaiswal failed to make the team event finishing a forgettable 56th with a score of 637. She will only compete in the individual section.

