Atanu Das beats Olympics silver medallist to progress into 1/16 elimination stage

India's top men's archer Atanu Das beat Chinese Taipei's Olympics men's team silver medallist Deng Yu-Cheng by 6-4 in the 1/32 elimination of men's individual archery at Tokyo Olympics.

A tough contest followed up with Atanu starting with 10, then shot 8 and 9 to win Set 1 by 27-26. In Set 2, Atanu shot 9, 10, and 8. He shot 9, 10, 9 to win Set 3 by 28-26. Atanu shot 8, 9, 10 in Set 4. In Set 5, Atanu shot 10, 9, 9 to win the battle

Screengrab from today's match

Deng hit 8, 10 and 9 in set 1. In Set 2, he shot 8, 10, 10 to equalise at 27-26. He followed up with 10, 9, 7 in Set 3. Deng shot 9, 10, 9 to win Set 4 at 28-27. He followed up with 10, 9, 7.



Earlier, Atanu had missed a medal chance by getting knocked out in the men's team archery event against gold-medallist Korea.