Para Sports
Asian Para Archery Championships: Sarita wins bronze in women's compound event
Sarita registered a 139-135 win over Home-compatriot Jyoti to secure a bronze medal. Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar reached the compound individual final.
Sarita won a bronze medal in the women's compound event at the Asian Para Archery Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. Sarita registered a 139-135 win over Home-compatriot Jyoti in the bronze medal match.
The Asian Para Archery Championships will be followed by a qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paralympics starting on November 23. India has already secured six quota places (4 in compound, 2 in recurve) from the world championships earlier this year.
Asian Para Games champion Sheetal Devi has qualified for the final in the women's compound individual event with a 143-138 win over Sarita in the semifinal. The final will be a repeat of the Asian Para Games gold medal match as Singapore's Nur Syahidah Alim also won her semifinal (140-138) against Indian player Jyoti.
In the men's compound event, Rakesh Kumar was the only Indian to qualify for the semifinals where he won 143-142 against Japanese Oe Yuya. He will also play against Ken Swagumilang of Indonesia in the final.
Another compound archer Suraj Singh lost out in the quarterfinal (140-141) to Chinese Taipei player Wu Chung-Hung.
No Medal in recurve individual
Indian recurve archers missed out on a medal in both the individual events - men's recurve and women's recurve.
Tokyo Paralympic bronze medalist Harvinder Singh lost 5-6 in a very close match which decided in a shoot-off against Tomohiro Ueyama of Japan in the round of 16.
Vivek Chikara lost 2-6 in the quarterfinal against second-seeded Chinese player Jun Gan. Earlier, he won 6-4 against another Indian player Sahil in the round of 16.
Harvinder Singh has already won a Paralympics quota for Paris 2024 but Sahil and Vivek will look for a Paris quota place via the qualification event on Thursday at the same venue.
In women's recurve, second-seeded Pooja lost 0-6 in her quarterfinal match against Mongolian player Selengee Demberel.