Asian Archery C'ships: Atanu Das fails to make cut, Tarundeep Rai returns

Asian Games medalist Atanu Das failed to make it to the Indian team as veteran archer Tarundeep Rai returned along with Pravin Jadhav to book his place for the Asian Archery Championships to be held in Bangkok from November 3-10 on Thursday.

The duo of Rai and Jadhav from the army returned to the team at the expense of Atanu and Mrinal Chauhan for the continental Olympics qualifier.

Former Olympian Rai, 39, had won a team silver at the World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya in April this year but could not make the cut for the Asian Games.

Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke keep their place in the team.

In the women's recurve archery team, Tisha Punia replaced Prachi Singh while Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Simranjeet Kaur kept their place.

This marks the third qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, following the Berlin World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games, where India failed to seal any quota spot.

The Bangkok event will hand over Paris 2024 berths to team champions and two individuals per gender.

The compound archery team was unchanged as all the team of Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh, Abhishek Verma along Priyansh made it to the men's team while clean sweeping trio of Jyothi Surekha Venna, Aditi Swami, Praneet along with Muskan Kirar made it to women's team.

Indian team for Asian Archery Championships

Recurve

Men: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav (all SSCB) and Tushar Shelke (AIPSCB).

Women: Tisha Punia, Bhajan Kaur (both Haryana), Simranjeet Kaur (Punjab) and Ankita Bhakat (Jharkhand).

Compound

Men: Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Fuge (both Maharashtra) and Abhishek Verma, Priyansh (Delhi).

Women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam (AP), Aditi Swami (Maharashtra), Muskan Kirar (MP), Parneet Kaur (Punjab).