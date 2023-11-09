Asian Archery Continental Qualifier: Recurve Archers in fray for Paris 2024 quota places

The Asian Continental Qualification Tournament (CQT) for the 2024 Paris Olympics will commence on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand. The two-day tournament will offer individual quota places for the non-qualified National Olympic Committees (NOCs).



Indian recurve archers missed out on a team quota for the Paris Olympics at the recently concluded Asian Archery Championships.

There is a second opportunity for them to earn a quota place and qualify for the Olympics but only in individual events. Two spots are up for grabs in each of the individual events for men and women, specifically in men's recurve and women's recurve events.

However, it's important to note that only one quota place will be allocated per country in this qualifying tournament.



Dhiraj Bommadevara or Tarundeep Rai will be one of the favourites to earn an individual quota place from the event in the absence of South Korean and Chinese archers who already secured their individual quota places. Women's recurve archers will face tough competition from archers from Kazakhstan, Iran and Vietnam for the possible quota places.

Indian squad:

Recurve Women: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Tisha Punia



Recurve Men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai

Asian Continental Qualification Tournament Schedule:



November 10

7:30 AM - Men’s and women's recurve qualification round

12:45 PM - Men’s recurve 1/24

1:40 PM - Women's recurve 1/24

2:35 PM - Men's and Women's recurve 1/16



3:15 PM - Men's and Women's recurve 1/8



November 11

8:30 AM - Women's recurve 1/4



9:30 AM - Women's recurve 1/2



10:00 AM - Women's recurve Finals



12:30 PM - Men's recurve 1/4



1:30 PM - Men's recurve 1/2



2:00 PM - Men's recurve Finals



Where to Watch

Live streaming for the Asian Continental Qualification Tournament will be available on Olympics.com. There will be no telecast for the event.