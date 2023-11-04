Asian Archery C'ships 2023: Schedule, Squad, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

India has sent a 16-member strong contingent for the Asian Archery Championships in Bangkong, starting officially on November 5 and continuing till November 9.

The aim for the Indian archers will be to secure a Paris Olympics quota place.

This is the third opportunity for the Indian recurve archers to earn qualification for the Paris Olympics after the world championships and the Asian Games. The top-placed team in both the men's and women's categories will book a direct entry into the Paris Olympics.



The Asian individual Olympic qualifiers will also be taking place simultaneously which will offer the individual quota places for the non-qualified National Olympic Committees (NOCs). The top two finishers at the individual qualifiers in each of the men's and women's recurve events will earn individual quota places for their NOCs. A country can earn only one quota per gender in the individual event.

ASIAN ARCHERY CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023#Paris2024 Quota up for grabs



No Atanu Das in an otherwise almost similar team to #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/9TBr2ocCKj — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) November 3, 2023

The Indian men's recurve team spearheaded by world no. 15 Dhiraj Bommadevara will look to book their place at the Olympics for the second time in a row. Both the Indian men's and women's teams lost in the quarterfinal at this year's world championships to miss out on a chance to secure a quota place.



At the Asian Games, Dhiraj and Atanu Das missed the quota places marginally as both of them lost in the quarterfinals. There were no team quota places on offer at Asian Games but the Indian men's recurve team won the silver medal while the women's team bagged a bronze medal.



The Indian compound team has had an outstanding season this year, with compound archers coming up with some eye-catching results like the best-ever finish at world championships and a historic clean sweep at the Asian Games. The likes of Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami, Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma will look to finish off the season on a high at the Asian Archery Championships.

Indian Archery squad



Recurve Women: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur, Tisha Punia

Recurve Men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai, Tushar Shelke

Compound Men: Priyansh, Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge, Abhishek Verma

Compound Women: Parneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar, Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam



Asian Archery Championships Schedule



November 5

6:30 AM - Men’s recurve qualification round

11:30 AM - Women’s recurve qualification round

November 6

6:30 AM - Women’s compound qualification round

6:30 AM - Men’s compound qualification round

11:45 AM - Women’s recurve 1/48, men’s, women’s compound 1/24

1:00 PM - Men’s recurve 1/48

2:00 PM - Men’s, women’s recurve team 1/12

November 7

6:45 AM - Men’s recurve 1/24

7:45 AM - Women’s recurve 1/24

8:45 AM - Men’s, women’s recurve 1/16

9:45 AM - Mixed recurve team 1/12

11:30 AM - Men’s, women’s compound 1/16

12:45 PM - Mixed compound 1/8

13:10 PM - Mixed recurve 1/8

1:35 PM - Mixed recurve, compound 1/4

2:30 PM - Mixed recurve, compound 1/2

2:25 PM - Mixed recurve, compound bronze medal match

November 8

6:45 AM - Men’s, women’s recurve 1/8, men’s, women’s compound 1/8

7:30 AM - Men’s, women’s recurve 1/4, men’s, women’s compound 1/4

8:10 AM- Men’s, women’s recurve 1/2, men’s, women’s compound 1/2

8:50 AM - Men’s, women’s recurve Bronze medal Match, men’s, women’s compound Bronze medal Match

10:45 AM - Women’s recurve team 1/8, men’s compound team 1/8

11:15 AM - Women’s recurve team 1/4, men’s compound team 1/4

12:00 PM - Men’s recurve team 1/8

12:30 PM - Men’s recurve team 1/4, women’s compound team 1/4

12:15 PM - Men’s, women’s recurve team 1/2, men’s, women’s compound team 1/2

1:45 PM - Men’s, women’s recurve team bronze medal match, men’s, women’s compound team bronze medal match

November 9

7:30 AM - Women’s recurve gold medal match -

7:50 AM - Men’s recurve gold medal match

8:10 AM - Women’s recurve team gold medal match

8:35 AM - Men’s recurve team gold medal match

9:00 AM - Mixed recurve team gold medal match

11:30 AM - Women’s compound gold medal match

11:50 AM - Men’s compound gold medal match

12:10 PM - Women’s compound team gold medal match

12:35 PM - Men’s compound team gold medal match

1:00 PM - Mixed compound team gold medal match



Where to Watch



Live streaming of the Asian Archery Championships 2023 and the Asian individual Olympic qualifiers will be available on Olympics.com. There will be no telecast of the event in India.