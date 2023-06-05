2023 Archery Asia Cup Stage 3 - Preview, Indian squad, Schedule, Live Streaming

﻿A 16-member Indian contingent will compete at the Asian Cup 2023 archery stage 3 in Singapore from June 5 to 10. The six-day event will take place at at the Bukit Gombak stadium in Singapore.

Chinese Taipei hosted Asia Cup Stage 1 where Indian Archery athletes finished with 10 medals - five gold, four silver, and one bronze.



Later in May, Tashkent hosted stage 2 where the Indian archery team finished with 14 medals - seven golds, five slivers, and two bronze.

Indian Squad

Compound men: Uday Kamboj, Kushal Dalal, Priyansh, Taranjot Singh

Compound women: Deepshikha, Sakshi Chaudhary, Pragati, Priya Gurjar

Recurve men: Rohit Kumar, Juyel Sarkar, Parth Salunkhe, Aditya Choudhary

Recurve women: Bhargaviben Vargishkumar Bhagora, Ruma Biswas, Aditi Jaiswal, Ridhi

Schedule

June 6, Tuesday

The qualification round for recurve men, compound women, recurve men team, recurve mixed team, compound women team, compound mixed team - 6:30 Am

First round Individual eliminations for recurve (men and women) - 9:35 AM

The qualification round for recurve women, compound men, recurve women team, recurve mixed team, compound men team, compound mixed team - 11:30 AM

June 7, Wednesday

Individual eliminations (till semi-finals) for compound women and recurve men archers - 6:40 AM

Individual eliminations (till semi-finals) for compound men and recurve women archers - 11:40 AM

June 8, Thursday

Team eliminations (till semi-finals) for recurve men team and compound women team - 7:10 AM

Team eliminations (till semi-finals) for recurve women's team and compound men's team - 11:40 AM

June 9, Friday

Team/Mixed team eliminations (till semi-finals) recurve mixed team and compound mixed team - 7:10 AM

June 10, Saturday

Team/Mixed team bronze medal and gold medal matches (compound and recurve archers) - 6:00 AM

Individual bronze medal and gold medal matches (recurve and compound archers, women and men) - 8:20 AM











