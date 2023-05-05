Archery Asia Cup: India wins 7 out of 10 gold medals on offer

India capped off their campaign at the Archery Asia Cup Stage 2 in a stunning fashion by winning a total of 7 out of the 10 gold medals on offer in the continental event in Tashkent.

While India swept all the five gold medals on offer in the compound section, they had to settle for silver in three out of five recurve events.

The compound women's team comprising of Pragati, Parneet, and Raginee started the gold rush for India with a 233-223 win over the team from Kazakhstan. The men's compound team followed it up with a 232-226 win over Hong Kong before mixed team of Parneet and Abhishek thrashed Kazakhstan by a massive margin of 157-145.

However, things were not so smooth in the recurve team event for India even though the men's team of Jayanta Talukdar, Mrinal Chauhan, and Tushar B defeated China 5-1 to win the gold medal.

The mixed recurve team of Mrinal and Sangeeta had to fight it out in a shoot-off for India's fifth gold medal of the event as the women's team went down 0-6 to China to take home the silver medal.

Indian domination in compound individual

India's domination in compound section was not only limited to team event as they won all the medals on offer in men's and women's individual category as well.

While Abhishek Verma and Raginee emerged victorious in an all-India final against Amit and Pragati in men's and women's individual respectively, Kushal and Parneet took home the bronze medals.

In the recurve individual, India lost both men's and women's final as both Sangeeta and Mrinal went down to archers from China.