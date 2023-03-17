Archery Asia Cup: Priyansh/Pragati win compound mixed team bronze

The Indian compound mixed team pair of Priyansh and Pragati, on Friday, bagged the bronze medal at the ongoing Archery Asia Cup Stage 1 in Taoyun, Chinese Taipei.

Priyansh and Pragati defeated the pair from Philippines 153-151 to finish on the podium.

Earlier in the day, they had defeated the team from Singapore 156-152 in the quarterfinals before losing to Kazakhstan 153-154 in a hard-fought semifinal to enter the bronze medal contest.

India dominates in individual rounds

On the other hand, the Indian archers asserted their dominance in the individual rounds with three out of the four finals set to an all-Indian clash.

While Rampal and Rahul will face-off in the men's recurve individual final, Priyansh and Pawan made it to the men's compound individual final.

The women's compound individual final will also see an all-Indian clash with Pragati and Parneet going up against each other.

All the individual gold medal matches will be held on Sunday.