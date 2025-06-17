Asia Cup: India's compound archers storm into men's and women's finals

India’s junior compound archery team continued to showcase its dominance at the Asian Cup Leg 2, with both men’s and women’s individual finalists coming from the Indian contingent. The event, currently underway, witnessed a powerful display of skill, consistency, and record-breaking performances from the young Indian archers on Tuesday.

Kushal Dalal storms into men’s final

Top seed Kushal Dalal secured a spot in the men's individual compound final with a confident 147-143 victory over Himu Bachhar of Bangladesh in the semifinal. His steady shooting throughout the rounds has already guaranteed India at least a silver medal in the men's category.

Dalal had earlier topped the qualification round, scoring an impressive 714 points, showcasing his form and composure under pressure.

In the other semifinal, India’s Sachin Chechi, who entered the elimination rounds as the 10th seed, was defeated by Joshua Machon of Australia. Chechi will now compete against Bangladesh’s Bachhar for the bronze medal.

All-Indian final in women’s individual compound

India’s stronghold in women’s compound archery was on full display as Shanmukhi Budde and Tejal Salve advanced to the final, ensuring India both gold and silver in this category.

Shanmukhi, the top seed with a qualification score of 706, defeated Indonesia’s Yurike Nina Bonita Pereira with a 145-139 win in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, second-seeded Tejal Salve, who shot 700 in the qualifying round, got the better of Malaysia’s Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh, winning 147-142 to complete an all-Indian final lineup.

World Records highlight India’s performance

Earlier in the tournament, the Indian team shattered two world records in the junior compound category:

The women’s compound team comprising Shanmukhi, Tejal, and Tanishka Thokal registered a new world record in team qualification with a combined score of 2101 points.

In the mixed team event, Kushal Dalal and Shanmukhi Budde added to India’s glory by setting another world record with 1420 points in qualification.

With finals approaching, all eyes will now be on these young Indian stars who have not only dominated the Asian field but also raised the bar globally.