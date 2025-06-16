Indian Women's Compound Archery Team sets U-21 World Record at Singapore Asia Cup

The Indian women’s compound archery team delivered a record-breaking performance at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Singapore, rewriting the Under-21 world record during the ranking round.

The trio of Shanmukhi Budde, Tejal Salve, and Tanishka Thokal showcased exceptional consistency and composure to finish at the top of the leaderboard with a combined score of 2101 points.

This surpassed the previous U-21 world record of 2076, also held by India, which was set by Deepshikha, Pragati, and Sakshi Chaudhary at the same venue during the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

India also topped the compound individual categories. Kushal Dalal led the compound men’s ranking round with a score of 714, continuing his gold-medal momentum from the first leg in Bangkok. Shanmukhi Naga Sai Budde finished first in compound women with 706 points, followed closely by teammate Tejal Salve, who placed second with 700 points.

Indian Archers Shine Across Categories

In the recurve men’s section, Vishnu Chaudhary and Paras Hooda finished third and fourth respectively, both scoring 669 points. In recurve women, Vaishnavi Babarao Pawar was India's top performer, ranking 7th with 654 points.

Team events also saw India emerge as strong contenders:

Compound Men’s Team: 1st place – 2126 points

Compound Mixed Team: 1st place – 1420 points

Recurve Men’s Team: 1st place – 1998 points

Recurve Mixed Team: 4th place – 1323 points

Recurve Women’s Team: 5th place – 1925 points

What’s Next

Tuesday: Individual eliminations including semifinals.

Wednesday: Team eliminations down to bronze medal matches.

Friday: Medal finals

Despite the humid and hot June weather in Singapore, Indian archers displayed exceptional composure and technical consistency. With top rankings across multiple categories, India is poised for a strong medal haul in the final stages of the competition.