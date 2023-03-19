Archery Asia Cup: India ends campaign with 10 medals including 5 gold

A young Indian contingent won a total of 10 medals, including 9 on the final day, at the 2023 Archery Asia Cup Stage 1 in Taoyun, Chinese Taipei.

The Indians added a total of 5 gold medals to their kitty on Sunday. Out of the 5 gold medals three came in the compound discipline with Pragati and Pawan winning the women's and men's individual event respectively.

The two of them had also paired up in the compound mixed team event for a bronze on Friday.

The compound women's team of Pragati, Parneet, and Aishwarya too shot gold.

9⃣ more medals added at the #Archery Asia Cup!



🥇Compound ♀️ Team

🥇Compound ♀️ - Pragati

🥇Compound ♂️ - Pawan

🥇Recurve ♂️ Team

🥇Recurve ♂️ - Rahul

🥈Compound ♀️ - Parneet

🥈Compound ♂️ Team

🥈Compound ♂️ - Priyansh

🥈Recurve ♂️ - Rampal



(📸: Hindustan Archery/FB) pic.twitter.com/yPx5bhjNyr — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 19, 2023

The other two gold medals came in men's recurve as Rahul won the individual gold while also finishing on top in the team event alongside Rampal and Parth.

On the other hand Parneet settled for silver medal in women's individual compound, while Priyansh took the individual men's compound silver and the team compound silver.

Rampal in men's individual was the sole silver medallist in the recurve section.