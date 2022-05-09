Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: India enters finals of six team events

The Indian archers are having a gala time at the ongoing Archery Asia Cup Stage 2 in Iraq as they completely dominated the team events forcing their way into all six finals.

The Indian contingent in Iraq which is fully made up of archers under 20 years of age, have made it to the finals of Men's, Women's and Mixed Recurve team event alongside the finals of Men's, Women's and Mixed Compound event.

Our Junior Recurve & Compound #Archery Teams put up dominating performances in Asia Cup Stage-II, Iraq to reach Finals of 6 team events



-Recurve Team (Men, Women, Mixed)

-Compound Team (Men, Women, Mixed)



While the men's recurve team of Parth Salunke, Mrinal Chauhan and Juyel Sarkar register 6-0 wins over UAE and Uzbekistan to reach the final, the women's recurve trio of Bhajan Kaur, Avani and Laxmi Hembrom registered a 5-1 win over Kazakhstan after having received a bye in the earlier round.

In the compound section, the men's team of Rishabh Yadav, Prathamesh Fuge and Prathamesh Jawkar beat Kuwait 230-225 in the semifinals, while the women's team of Sakshi Chaudhary, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami beat hosts Iraq 225-218 to reach the final.