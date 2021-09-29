Yankton 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup - Preview, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming

The Yankton 2021 Hyundai World Archery Cup is set to be the first major outing for a few of India's top ranked archers. Three Indian competitors are set to vie for a medal with Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari and Abhishek Verma representing India. There are 4 events in total with India competing in 3 of them over the 2 day event.

Atanu Das will be representing India here. He will be facing competitors such as Brady Elison who is ranked No. 1, Nicholas D'Amour, Mete Gazoz and Mauro Nespoli. There are a total of 8 archers who are all top ranked individuals in the world.

Recurve Women

Deepika Kumari will be up against several Olympians whom she crossed paths with at Tokyo. Svetlana Gomboeva, Anna Vasquez, Mackenzie Brown and Elena Osipova are a few of the competitors. Deepika is still ranked No. 1 in the world and will be looking to ensure that it remains that way after the tournament.

Compound Men

Abhishek Verma is ranked 6th in this event. Ace archer Mike Schloesser will be looking to claim gold. He will be joined by Brad Gellenthien, Mike Schloesser, Adrien Gontier and Frederico Pagnoni amongst others.