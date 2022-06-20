Archery World Cup Stage 3- Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming

The Indian contingent are ready to go again in the Archery World Cup Stage 3. After a strong showing in the first two stages, the archers will be keen to build on the momentum and get the most out of the competition.



At the end of Stage 1, India was placed 5th. They won gold in the Compound Men's Team event which had Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini, and Abhishek Verma in the team. Moreover, they also clinched first place in the Mixed recurve event which had Ridhi and Tarundeep Rai as the victors.

The end of the World Cup's stage 2 saw India get bumped up to second place. Mohan Ramswaroop Bhardwaj won the silver medal in the Compound Men's event. The team continued to maintain first place as the Compound Men's team clinched gold once again. The women's compound team saw some success as well as they won the bronze medal. The team comprised Avneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar, and Muskan Kirar. It was a double bonanza for the Women's Recurve team as two teams placed second as well as third.

The contingent will be hopeful to continue their fine form in the World Cup Stage 3 as well. Let's take a look at the Men's and Women's team for the competition.

What are the Indian Men's and Women's teams for the Archery World Cup Stage 3?

The teams will be coached by Sonam Tshering Bhutia, Lokesh Chand, Richpal Singh Salaria, and Majhi Sawaiyan.

Compound Men's Team- Mohan Ramswaroop Bhardwaj, Sangampreet Singh Bisla, Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma.

Recurve Men's Team- Neeraj Chauhan, Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar.

Compound Women's Team- Avneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar, Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

Recurve Women's Team- Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, Deepika Kumari, Ridhi.

What is the schedule for Archery World Cup Stage 3?

All the qualification and preliminary rounds will be played from 21st June to 24th June, 2022.

When to watch Archery World Cup Stage 3?

All the matches will begin from 2:30pm IST on the aforementioned dates.

Where to watch Archery World Cup Stage 3?

The finals on 25th and 26th June will be live streamed on the World Archery YouTube channel as well as the Olympics Channel. Moreover, the matches will also be broadcasted on the Sony TEN network in India.