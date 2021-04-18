Archery World Cup Stage 1 - Preview, When and Where to watch, Indian team, Live Streaming

The first stage of the Archery World Cup is set to begin tomorrow in Guatemala City. The compound team unfortunately lost out on travelling to the competition due to a false positive Covid test that was detected prior to the team leaving. We take a look at the Indian recurve team that will be competing and vying for podium finishes as the same archers will be representing india at Tokyo Olympics.

Where Will It Be Held?

It will take place in Guatemala City from April 19th to April 25th.

Indian Contingent - Recurve Only

Women: Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwari, Komolika Bari and Deepika Kumari

Men: Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav

What to Expect?

There are several upcoming tournaments that are set to take place over the course of the next few weeks all of which are important from the perspective of Tokyo Olympics. The first stage of the Guatemala event will be the best way to kick-start the essential practice needed before Olympics. Given that there has been a gap of 2 years since the team last competed in an International event, it remains to be seen what the tournament will provide for the recurve team that has travelled there. Archers like Komolika Bari will be raring to go in the tournament and make a name for herself.

Where to Watch?

The tournament can be streamed live on YouTube on the official channel of World Archery. There will also be a live score update on the World Archery Website.