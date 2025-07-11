Archery World Cup Madrid: Jyothi- Rishabh to battle for bronze in compound mixed team

India’s top-seeded compound mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav, who recently shattered the mixed team world record in qualifying, will compete for a bronze medal at the Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage 4 in Madrid after falling short in the semifinals on Friday.

The Indian pair, who scored a record-breaking 1431 points in the qualification round, were upset by the 12th-seeded Dutch team of Mike Schloesser and Sanne de Laat, losing 155-152 in a wind-affected encounter at the Vallehermoso stadium.

India started strong, taking the first end 39-38, but a wayward eight in the second end allowed the Netherlands to level the scores at 77-all. The Dutch then delivered a perfect third end with four Xs to pull ahead 117-115. Another eight from the Indian side in the end sealed the result in favor of the Netherlands.

“It feels really good [to beat India], but just being in the gold final is the real joy,” said De Laat, who returned to the World Cup circuit after missing the first three stages. The Netherlands will face Korea in the gold medal match, while India takes on El Salvador for bronze on Saturday, July 12.

Despite the semifinal loss, Jyothi remains in medal contention individually, having advanced to the compound women’s semifinals alongside compatriot Parneet Kaur. Jyothi beat Turkey’s Hazal Burun 147-144, while Parneet edged Oznur Cure Girdi 142-141 to keep India's hopes alive for a double podium finish in the women’s compound category.

India’s women’s compound team also kept the momentum going by storming into the gold medal match. The trio of Jyothi, Parneet Kaur, and Prithika Pradeep defeated Indonesia 230–226 in the semifinals and will now face Chinese Taipei in the title clash on Saturday, further boosting India’s medal prospects in Madrid.

In contrast, India’s men’s compound individual campaign ended early, with top seed Rishabh Yadav bowing out in the second round following a 141-143 defeat to Italy’s Michea Godano. Aman Saini and Priyansh also exited in the early rounds.

India's woes extended to the recurve mixed team, where the pairing of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara suffered a shock 1-5 defeat to Switzerland in the first round. The Indian pair managed just two 10s in 12 arrows and produced a subpar 34 in the third set, ending their challenge early.

As action continues in Madrid, India remains in the hunt for medals in the compound mixed team, women’s compound individual, and women’s compound team events, where Jyothi, Parneet, and their teammates will look to deliver a strong finish for the tricolour.