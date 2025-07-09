Archery World Cup Madrid: Jyothi Vennam, Rishabh Yadav set compound mixed team world record

India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav combined to set a new world record in mixed compound team qualification round at the 2025 Archery World Cup Stage 4 in Madrid on Tuesday.

Vennam and Yadav shot a total score of 1431 to surpass the previous world record of 1429 held by Denmark's Tanja Gellenthien and Mathias Fullerton since the 2023 European Games.

Yadav, in particular, was in full flow on Tuesday. He shot an impressive 716 in the men's individual compound qualification round, to top the stage.

It was not only a career best for Yadav, but 716 was also just short of the men's individual world record held by Braden Gellenthien.

Vennam, meanwhile, also shot a personal best at the international stage, scoring 715 to top the women's individual compound qualification round.

The mixed compound team total is the addition of both the individual scores of both the archers.

#News | WORLD RECORD FOR INDIA🇮🇳🔥



Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam combined to shoot a world record 1431 in mixed compound team qualification at the Archery World Cup in Madrid😍👏



The previous world record stood at 1429👊



📸: World Archery#Archery #Archeryworldcup pic.twitter.com/udJzNYHb7c — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 9, 2025





What makes the world record even more impressive is the fact that it comes just months after, the event was included in the roster for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic games.

"It's special because the mixed team is newly added to the Olympics and we’ve been having such small achievements over time," said Yadav, as per World Archery. "We opened the season with the mixed team gold together but we didn't shoot the mixed team the next two stages together.

"Now here in the fourth stage we are back together, and we both shot good so it's interesting and we are happy with the consistency we have together," he added.