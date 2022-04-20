CWG Begin In
Archery

Archery World Cup Stage 1: Indian compound archers in final of team event

The Indians will now play France in the title clash

Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini Archery
Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini (Source: World Archery/Facebook)

By

Bikash Chand Katoch

Published: 20 April 2022 2:54 PM GMT

Indian archers qualified for the compound team final, assuring the country a medal in the World Cup Stage 1 on Wednesday.

The trio of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini, who were seeded ninth, overcame a stiff fight from their opponents from Britain to win 236-235.

The Indians will now play France in the title clash.

The compound women's team of Muskan Kirar, Avneet Kaur and Priya Gurjar, on the other hand, lost out to Turkey 233-235 to bow out in the quarterfinal stage.

