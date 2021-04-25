Archery
Archery World Cup Final: India on the verge of medal win, LIVE streaming when and where to watch?
Stage 1 of Archery World Cup 2021 which started on Monday in Guatemala City comes to a close today. Competing in an international event after a gap of more than 2 years, the Indian archers have done exceedingly well to stay in contention for a podium finish.
Which Indian archers are in contention to win a medal?
The Indian women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Komalika Bari are assured of a medal finish after entering the final. On the other hand, the mixed Recurve team of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat are in contention for a bronze medal.
On the individual front, the husband and wife duo of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari will be playing the semifinals in Men's Recurve and Women's Recurve respectively.
When to watch?
Women's Recurve Team
India v/s Mexico – Final – 10:30 pm IST, Sunday
Mixed Recurve Team
USA v/s India – Bronze Medal – 11:30pm IST, Sunday
Women's Recurve Individual
Deepika Kumari v/s Alenjandra Valencia – Semifinal – 2:30 am IST, Monday
Men's Recurve Individual
Angel Alvarado v/s Atanu Das – Semifinal – 3:30am IST, Monday
Where to watch?
All the matches can be live-streamed on World Archery Federation's official YouTube channel.