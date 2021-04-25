Top
Archery World Cup Final: India on the verge of medal win, LIVE streaming when and where to watch?

The Stage 1 of Archery World Cup 2021 which started on Monday at Guatemala City comes to a close today.

India eye medal at Archery World Cup finals
India eye medal at Archery World Cup finals

By

Abhijit Nair

Published: 25 April 2021 9:33 AM GMT

Stage 1 of Archery World Cup 2021 which started on Monday in Guatemala City comes to a close today. Competing in an international event after a gap of more than 2 years, the Indian archers have done exceedingly well to stay in contention for a podium finish.

Which Indian archers are in contention to win a medal?

The Indian women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Komalika Bari are assured of a medal finish after entering the final. On the other hand, the mixed Recurve team of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat are in contention for a bronze medal.

On the individual front, the husband and wife duo of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari will be playing the semifinals in Men's Recurve and Women's Recurve respectively.

When to watch?

Women's Recurve Team

India v/s Mexico – Final – 10:30 pm IST, Sunday

Mixed Recurve Team

USA v/s India – Bronze Medal – 11:30pm IST, Sunday

Women's Recurve Individual

Deepika Kumari v/s Alenjandra Valencia – Semifinal – 2:30 am IST, Monday

Men's Recurve Individual

Angel Alvarado v/s Atanu Das – Semifinal – 3:30am IST, Monday

Where to watch?

All the matches can be live-streamed on World Archery Federation's official YouTube channel.


Archery Archery World Cup 
