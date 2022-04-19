Archery World Cup Stage 1: All you need to know, Venue, Events, Where to watch

With Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das having been ruled out, India has sent a mixed team to Turkey for the Archery World Cup Stage 1. We take a look at all the necessary details you need to know about this event.

Here is all you need to know about the event.

Venue

The event is to take place in Antalya, Turkey. It will take place between the 19th-24th of April.

Events

Both recurve and compound archery will be held. There are a total of 10 events set to take place with 5 of the same being held in each category. They are recurve/compound men and women individual, recurve/compound men's and women team and the recurve/compound mixed team event.

Participants:

341 archers from 47 countries are set to compete with India fielding 16 archers in 10 different events.

Indian Squad

Recurve men: Tarundeep Rai, Neeraj Chauhan,Sachin Gupta,Jayant Talukdar

Recurve Women: Ridhi, Komalika Bari, Ankita bhakat,Simranjeet Kaur

Compund Men:Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, Rajat Chauhan, Mohan Bhardwaj

Compund Women: Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar, Raginee Marko, Priya Gurjar.