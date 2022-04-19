Archery
Archery World Cup Stage 1: All you need to know, Venue, Events, Where to watch
The first major Archery event of the year is set to kick off today in Turkey and India has sent a promising contingent to compete
With Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das having been ruled out, India has sent a mixed team to Turkey for the Archery World Cup Stage 1. We take a look at all the necessary details you need to know about this event.
Here is all you need to know about the event.
Venue
The event is to take place in Antalya, Turkey. It will take place between the 19th-24th of April.
Events
Both recurve and compound archery will be held. There are a total of 10 events set to take place with 5 of the same being held in each category. They are recurve/compound men and women individual, recurve/compound men's and women team and the recurve/compound mixed team event.
Participants:
341 archers from 47 countries are set to compete with India fielding 16 archers in 10 different events.
Indian Squad
Recurve men: Tarundeep Rai, Neeraj Chauhan,Sachin Gupta,Jayant Talukdar
Recurve Women: Ridhi, Komalika Bari, Ankita bhakat,Simranjeet Kaur
Compund Men:Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, Rajat Chauhan, Mohan Bhardwaj
Compund Women: Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar, Raginee Marko, Priya Gurjar.