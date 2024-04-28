Archery WC: Indian men's recurve team upset Olympic champions Korea to secure historic gold

The Indian men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav secured a historic gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1, ending a 14-year wait for the coveted title, in Shanghai on Sunday.

The win against Olympic champions Korea came as a big surprise as India emerged victorious with a resounding 5-1 victory.

The battle between the tournament's top two seeds unfolded nerve-wracking moments. Displaying exceptional composure under pressure, the Indian team matched their Korean counterparts arrow for arrow, ultimately outshooting them with remarkable accuracy.

India started with a tied set, then surged ahead with a 3-1 lead after the second set, and eventually sealed the victory with a convincing scoreline.

Ankita-Dhiraj win bronze

The mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj added to India's tally by clinching the bronze medal in a dominant fashion, overpowering their opponents from Mexico with a convincing 6-0 victory.

With this remarkable achievement, India's medal count for the season-opening World Cup Stage 1 now stands at an impressive five gold, one silver, and a bronze.

Looking ahead, India's archery contingent are poised to continue their quest for glory, with the final Olympic qualifying event on the horizon. With their current standing in the world rankings and a strong display of form and skill in Shanghai, India are well-positioned to secure additional Olympic berths and make a mark at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

India currently have one Olympic quota in archery, earned by Dhiraj in the men's recurve individual section.