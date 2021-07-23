Tokyo Olympics: Archery Day 1, July 24 – Mixed Team Event– Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

The second day of the Tokyo Olympics will see a plethora of events kick off. Amongst them will be the continuation of Archery. The 9th seeded Indian pair of Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari will be taking part in the mixed team event.



Both of them have already taken part in the individual archery events that were held on Day 1. Deepika finished as rank 9 while Pravin Jadhav attained rank 31 in their respective rounds. Given that Deepika Kumari is the World No 1. in the women's recurve individual category, she will be hoping to attain a good rank along with Pravin Jadhav. Both of them have never been paired together in any event before but they will be riding high on confidence given that they were the best Indian performers in the individual events held on Day 0.

Schedule and when to Watch?

Archery Mixed Team 1/8 eliminations: Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari: 6:00 am IST

Archery Mixed Team Final Rounds: Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari: 10:45 am IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch All the Olympic sports events can be streamed live on Sony networks. Sony LIV will stream it for app users will TV channels will include all the Sony Sports channels. Doordarshan Network and All India Radio will also be doing a live streaming/commentary. Other foreign channels that are streaming:

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport China: CCTV Australia: Seven Network Spain: RTVE Brazil: Grupo Globo France: Eurosport South Africa: SABC



